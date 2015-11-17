Nov 17 IDEX ASA :

* Says Invesco funds exercise warrants, invests 225 million Norwegian crowns (about $26 million) in IDEX

* Invesco funds exercise 30 million warrants for shares in IDEX at 7.50 crowns per share

* Warrants were issued in Q1 2014, when Invesco funds acquired 60 million shares in IDEX, investing 300 million crowns at that time

* Following the share issue, the company's share capital will be 75,713,912.40 divided into 504,759,416 registered shares

