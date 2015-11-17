BRIEF-Achaogen files for potential mixed shelf offering
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qjkLfO) Further company coverage:
Nov 17 Poxel SA :
Nov 17 Poxel SA :

* Announces a second agreement with ENYO Pharma SA, by which Enyo accesses a key patent on the use of FXR technology to develop treatments for hepatitis B
* Novartis Bioventures Ltd reports 11.1 percent passive stake in Altimmune Inc as of May 4 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pXTPB3) Further company coverage: