Nov 17 Medivir

* Medivir terminates the ADAM8 inhibitor project for pancreatic cancer

* The closure of the project follows a semi-annual review of the company's R&D project portfolio, which deprioritized the project based on data generated during the last six months

Medivir says as a consequence license agreement with Cancer Research Technology (CRT) for ADAM8 inhibitors and collaboration with CRT and TransMIT GmBH will be terminated