BRIEF-Achaogen files for potential mixed shelf offering
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qjkLfO) Further company coverage:
Nov 17 Medivir
* Medivir terminates the ADAM8 inhibitor project for pancreatic cancer
* The closure of the project follows a semi-annual review of the company's R&D project portfolio, which deprioritized the project based on data generated during the last six months
* Medivir says as a consequence license agreement with Cancer Research Technology (CRT) for ADAM8 inhibitors and collaboration with CRT and TransMIT GmBH will be terminated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)
* Novartis Bioventures Ltd reports 11.1 percent passive stake in Altimmune Inc as of May 4 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pXTPB3) Further company coverage: