BRIEF-INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.48
* INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES CORP - TOTAL ASSETS AT MARCH 31, 2017 WERE $12.0 BILLION COMPARED TO $11.8 BILLION AT DECEMBER 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 17 Patrizia Immobilien AG :
* Patrizia acquires 127 flats in Copenhagen
* Development includes 127 new units, currently under construction on Teglholmen peninsula in former southern docklands of Danish capital
* Development is scheduled for completion at end of 2016
* Development was sold by a Danish development company Source text - bit.ly/1SyXjPm Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* RLJ Lodging Trust says pro forma revpar for three months ended March 31, 2017, decreased 0.6% over comparable period in 2016