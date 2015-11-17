BRIEF-Black Knight Financial Services announces secondary common stock offering
* Affiliates of Thomas H. Lee partners to offer for sale 5 million shares of Class A common stock
Nov 17 Exprivia SpA :
* Signs preliminary agreement to increase its stake in ACS SpA to 70.50 percent from 16.2 percent
* Negotiated enterprise value of 100 percent share capital of ACS SpA is 4.4 million euros ($4.68 million)
* Commited to subscribe to up to 1.8 million euro capital increase of ACS SpA
* Commited to subscribe to up to 1.8 million euro capital increase of ACS SpA ($1 = 0.9393 euros)
* Pandora media inc- offering may be upsized to a total of $250 million should company determine to issue additional shares