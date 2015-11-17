BRIEF-INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE DILUTED $1.45
* INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC - QTRLY NET SALES $ 828.3 MILLION VERSUS $ 783.3 MILLION
Nov 17 Pik SA :
* Teresa Zurowska reduces her stake in the company to 7.37 percent (1.5 million shares) from 15.79 percent (700,000 shares) via sale of 800,000 shares of Pik
* The company repurchased 800,000 of its own shares for 0.1 zloty per share
* Teresa Zurowska is a member of the company's supervisory board Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9803 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S