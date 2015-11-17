BRIEF-Black Knight Financial Services announces secondary common stock offering
* Affiliates of Thomas H. Lee partners to offer for sale 5 million shares of Class A common stock
Nov 17 cBrain A/S :
* Breakthrough for cBrain in the United Kingdom with first G-Cloud contract
* Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead Council has signed deal starting with about 50 users out of potentially 1,500 users
* Pandora media inc- offering may be upsized to a total of $250 million should company determine to issue additional shares