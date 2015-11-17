UPDATE 1-Nigeria's central bank releases $81.2 mln for dollar requests
LAGOS, May 8 Nigeria's central bank said it released $81.2 mln for dollar requests on Monday in a continuing drive to improve liquidity.
Nov 17 Financial Conduct Authority
* Fca fines and bans former investment analyst at aviva investors
* Fined Mothahir Miah, a former investment analyst at aviva investors global services limited (aviva investors), £139,000
* Fca found that Miah deliberately delayed booking and allocating of trades on a regular basis by several hours.
* Bans Mothahir Miah from performing any function in relation to any regulated activity in financial services industry for failing to act with honesty and integrity Link to source: [bit.ly/20YSmFu]
NEW YORK, May 8 Hedge fund investor Keith Meister of Corvex Management LP on Monday kicked off the year's most prominent investment conference by laying out the case for CenturyLink Inc shares, which he believes have an upside of 43 percent. Fine Capital Partners founder Debra Fine said she sees the fair value of DHX Media's shares at C$20 to C$30 and the company's EBITDA more than doubling in four years because children’s content is valuable and in demand. She said that the