BRIEF-Black Knight Financial Services announces secondary common stock offering
* Affiliates of Thomas H. Lee partners to offer for sale 5 million shares of Class A common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 17 Your Image SA :
* Signs 275,000 zlotys ($69,127) order to deliver marketing services to new client in Q4 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9782 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Pandora media inc- offering may be upsized to a total of $250 million should company determine to issue additional shares