BRIEF-LTC Properties reports Q1 FFO per share $0.78
* Q1 FFO per share view $0.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 17 Sygnis AG :
* Plans to issue new shares to finance further growth and commercialization of proprietary product portfolio
* Cash capital increase by way of a rights offering of up to 3,855,694 new shares and targeted gross proceeds of 6.7 million euros ($7.15 million)
* Proceeds used to progress product portfolio, commercialization of product pipeline and expansion of customer base worldwide and other purposes
* Subscription price per new share is 1.90 euros
* Major shareholder Genetrix S.L., Spain, committed to contribute 600,000 euros in kind by swapping its shareholder loan into equity
* Aims to generate gross proceeds of 6.7 million euros from cash capital increase, not including 0.6 million euros loan contribution Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9376 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 FFO per share view $0.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Files for resale of up to 1.82 million shares of common stock by Growth Equity Opportunities Fund IV - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: