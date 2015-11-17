Nov 17 Sygnis AG :

* Plans to issue new shares to finance further growth and commercialization of proprietary product portfolio

* Cash capital increase by way of a rights offering of up to 3,855,694 new shares and targeted gross proceeds of 6.7 million euros ($7.15 million)

* Proceeds used to progress product portfolio, commercialization of product pipeline and expansion of customer base worldwide and other purposes

* Subscription price per new share is 1.90 euros

* Major shareholder Genetrix S.L., Spain, committed to contribute 600,000 euros in kind by swapping its shareholder loan into equity

* Aims to generate gross proceeds of 6.7 million euros from cash capital increase, not including 0.6 million euros loan contribution