BRIEF-Rait Financial Trust files for mixed shelf of up to $1 bln
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $1.0 billion - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 17 EBC Solicitors SA :
* Arkadiusz Stryja stake in company decreased to 1.56 pct from 6.24 pct after capital increase registration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $1.0 billion - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Orbis Investment Management says sent a letter to Arconic's board of directors