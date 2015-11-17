BRIEF-Pandora announces $150 million investment by KKR
* Pandora media inc- offering may be upsized to a total of $250 million should company determine to issue additional shares
Nov 17 Advanced Stabilized Technologies Group AB :
* Israeli IAI (Israel Aerospace Industries) decided to expand the order from 19 to 23 so-called P9 satellite antennas
* Deliveries to start in March 2016
* Pandora announces new governance measures and confirms ongoing strategic review