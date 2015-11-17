Nov 17 Hosken Consolidated Investments Ltd

* HCI - trading statement

* Sees HEPS for 6 months to Sept. 30 of between 500.6 cents and 463.4 cents, up between 34.1 pct and 24.1 pct

* Sees basic EPS for 6 months to Sept. 30 between 559.3 cents and 412.3 cents, down between 81 pct and 86 pct as compared to restated basic EPS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: