BRIEF-Pandora announces $150 million investment by KKR
* Pandora media inc- offering may be upsized to a total of $250 million should company determine to issue additional shares
Nov 17 harat Telecom Ltd :
* Inform its shareholders and public that necessary steps have been taken to strengthen its operations
* Says major financial restructuring of the company is currently under consideration Source : bit.ly/1QJwjhH Further company coverage:
* Pandora announces new governance measures and confirms ongoing strategic review