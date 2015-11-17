BRIEF-Rait Financial Trust files for mixed shelf of up to $1 bln
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $1.0 billion - SEC filing
Nov 17 Royal Bank Of Scotland
* Royal Bank Of Scotland Plc launches cash tender offers for certain euro and pounds sterling notes
* Offeror has today also invited holders of certain U.S. dollar denominated debt securities to tender those securities for purchase
* Through offers and U.S. Tender, offeror intends to manage its overall liability composition and mix for value
* Orbis Investment Management says sent a letter to Arconic's board of directors