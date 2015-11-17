BRIEF-Pandora announces new governance measures and confirms ongoing strategic review
* Pandora announces new governance measures and confirms ongoing strategic review
Nov 17 TomTom NV :
* Creative Mobile Technologies (CMT) to use TomTom BRIDGE in taxi fleets across North America
* CMT Group intends to improve dispatch, monitoring and customer pick up alerts
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $5.60 to $6.00