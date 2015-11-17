Nov 17 Smiths Group Plc :

* David Challen retired as a director and as senior independent director of company

* Challen also resigned his memberships of all board committees at conclusion of AGM on 17 November 2015

* Kevin Tebbit took over role of senior independent director of company with effect from conclusion of AGM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)