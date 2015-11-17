BRIEF-Pandora announces $150 million investment by KKR
* Pandora media inc- offering may be upsized to a total of $250 million should company determine to issue additional shares
Nov 17 Akelius Residential Property Publ Ab :
* Sells 395 apartments in Täby
* Selling price is 690 million Swedish crowns ($78.86 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.7502 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Pandora media inc- offering may be upsized to a total of $250 million should company determine to issue additional shares
* Consolidated HCI Holdings Corporation announces its 2017 second quarter results