BRIEF-Temple Hotels reports qtrly loss per share $0.04
* Temple Hotels Inc. reports 2017 first quarter financial results
Nov 17 Avod Kurutulmus Gida Ve Tarim Urunleri Sanayi Ticaret As
* To raise capital to 45 million lira ($15.68 million) from 29 million lira through rights offering Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.8690 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Temple Hotels Inc. reports 2017 first quarter financial results
* Seaworld Entertainment - Peter F. Wallace notified board that he would resign from board - SEC filing