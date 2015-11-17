Nov 17 Aedifica SA :

* Reports Q1 rental income of 14.2 million euros ($15.1 million) versus 11.2 million euros a year ago

* Q1 occupancy rate at 98.2 percent

* Fair value of investment properties as of Sept. 30 of 1,036 million euros, up by 31 million euros compared to June 30, 2015

* NAV per share as of Sept 30 of 43.48 euros compared to 42.59 euros as of June 30

* Dividend expectations remain unchanged at 2.05 euros gross per share

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9403 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)