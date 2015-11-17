BRIEF-Pandora announces $150 million investment by KKR
* Pandora media inc- offering may be upsized to a total of $250 million should company determine to issue additional shares
Nov 17 Bever Holding NV :
* Reports 9-month result before taxes of around 1.9 million euros ($2.0 million) negative
* Value of the real estate portfolio as at Sept. 30 unchanged around 128.9 million euros
* Says ongoing refinancing proceedings due to be completed in Q4 as scheduled
Source text: bit.ly/1WXjq8N Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9403 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Consolidated HCI Holdings Corporation announces its 2017 second quarter results