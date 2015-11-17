Nov 17 Bever Holding NV :

* Reports 9-month result before taxes of around 1.9 million euros ($2.0 million) negative

* Value of the real estate portfolio as at Sept. 30 unchanged around 128.9 million euros

* Says ongoing refinancing proceedings due to be completed in Q4 as scheduled

