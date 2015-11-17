BRIEF-Pandora announces $150 million investment by KKR
* Pandora media inc- offering may be upsized to a total of $250 million should company determine to issue additional shares
Nov 17 Mobimo Holding AG :
* Performed better than expected during the financial year
* Annual earnings before revaluations of more than 75 million Swiss francs ($73.82 million) (prior year: 59.3 million Swiss francs) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0160 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Consolidated HCI Holdings Corporation announces its 2017 second quarter results