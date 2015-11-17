Nov 17 Stroeer SE :

* Entities related to founding families Stroeer and Mueller intend to sell and transfer a total of up to 5.39 million shares of Stroeer

* This is equivalent to approx. 9.74 pct of company's issued share capital

* Selling shareholders have informed us of their commitment to twelve-months lock-up period for their other shareholdings

