Nov 18 Binckbank NV :

* Binckbank unfolds plans for next wave of growth

* In coming years, plans to significantly expand its services to retail investors

* From 2016 is planning to change its investment strategy and invest 500 million euros ($532.3 million) in new Dutch residential mortgages through partnership with independent Dutch originator

* 2018 target assets under management: 3.5 billion euros

* 2018 target cost/income ratio:  65 pct

