BRIEF-Gpro Titanium Industry plans industry development JV worth 2.2 bln yuan
* Says it signs agreement to invest 700 million yuan ($101.41 million) to help set up industry development JV with registered capital at 2.2 billion yuan
Nov 18 Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc
* Resolution to FDA warning letter
* Says announces successful resolution to FDA warning letter at its Portugal facility
* Announces that it has received a letter from US FDA closing out warning letter it received in October 2014
* Believe that resolution of warning letter will enable us to accelerate introduction of new products to market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it signs agreement to invest 700 million yuan ($101.41 million) to help set up industry development JV with registered capital at 2.2 billion yuan
* PATENT APPLICATION COVERS EPISURF MEDICAL'S SURGICAL DRILL GUIDE WITH A FUNCTIONALITY FOR DEPTH ADJUSTMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)