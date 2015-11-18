JD.com says Q1 revenue grew 41 pct, above expectations
May 8 JD.com Inc, China's second-largest e-commerce firm, said on Monday its first-quarter revenue grew 41.2 percent from a year earlier, beating analysts' expectations.
Nov 18 Informa Plc
* Announcing disposal of its two Dutch conference businesses based in Amsterdam and Eindhoven as well as a small local publishing operation
* Says these changes further improve quality of group earnings, reducing exposure to non-core and more cyclical income streams Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says U.S. unit plans to invest $800,000 in U.S. company Lecida Inc