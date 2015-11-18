Nov 18 Hicl Infrastructure Company Ltd

* Interim results for six months ended 30 september 2015

* Net asset value ("NAV") per share (as at 30 September 2015) of 139.1 pence; up 2.4p (1.8 percent) from NAV per share of 136.7p at 31 March 2015.

* Total shareholder return for period of 9.0 percent (annualised), based on interim dividends declared plus uplift in nav per share in six month period.

* Aggregate quarterly dividends declared for first half of 3.72p per share (2014: 3.62p); on track to achieve company's aggregate dividend

* Value of group's investment portfolio up 8.1 percent in six months, based on a 30 September 2015 valuation of 1,872.1mln pounds (31 March 2015: £1,732.2mln pounds)

* Current net funding requirement of approximately 30mln pounds - board considering a tap issue in near future.

Since period end, group has increased its revolving credit facility from 150mln pounds to 200mln pounds on improved terms, including a reduction in margin