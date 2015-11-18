BRIEF-Gpro Titanium Industry plans industry development JV worth 2.2 bln yuan
* Says it signs agreement to invest 700 million yuan ($101.41 million) to help set up industry development JV with registered capital at 2.2 billion yuan
Nov 18 NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB :
* Q3 loss before tax 53,948,000 Swedish crowns ($6.2 million) versus 3,761,000 crowns year ago
* Q3 net revenues 0 crowns versus 7,152,000 crowns Source text: bit.ly/1lu7hXT
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.7448 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it signs agreement to invest 700 million yuan ($101.41 million) to help set up industry development JV with registered capital at 2.2 billion yuan
* PATENT APPLICATION COVERS EPISURF MEDICAL'S SURGICAL DRILL GUIDE WITH A FUNCTIONALITY FOR DEPTH ADJUSTMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)