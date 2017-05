Nov 18 Akfen REIT :

* Units Russian Hotel Investment BV (RHI) and Hotel Development Investment BV (HDI) secure a total credit of 44.0 million euros ($46.86 million) from Credit Europe Bank

* RHI secures 25.25 million euros, HDI secures 18.750 million euros

* The credit is with 2 years grace period, 10 years maturity and will be used for refinancing of existing loans

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9389 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)