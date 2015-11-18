JD.com says Q1 revenue grew 41 pct, above expectations
May 8 JD.com Inc, China's second-largest e-commerce firm, said on Monday its first-quarter revenue grew 41.2 percent from a year earlier, beating analysts' expectations.
Nov 18 Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson :
* Says to deliver end-to-end connected vessel and voyage optimization solutions to U-ming Marine Transport Corporation
* Agreement represents Ericsson's first bulk carrier deal globally
* U-Ming is the biggest bulk carrier in Taiwan and operates 42 vessels Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says U.S. unit plans to invest $800,000 in U.S. company Lecida Inc