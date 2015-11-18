Nov 18 Comision Nacional de los Mercados y la Competencia (CNMC):

* Atresmedia Corporacion de Medios de Comunicacion SA was fined 2.8 million euros ($3.0 million) for failing to fulfill certain conditions of the merger of Antena 3 and la Sexta authorized in 2012

