BRIEF-Shandong Gold Phoenix says change of CFO
* Says it appoints Han Qingguang as new CFO, to replace Sun Hongjie who resigns due to personal reason
Nov 18 Aqua Bio Technology ASA :
* Q3 revenue 10.5 million Norwegian crowns ($1.2 million)versus 6.7 million crowns year ago
* Q3 EBITDA 5.0 million crowns versus 3.6 million crowns year ago
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 2 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on May 12, for FY 2016