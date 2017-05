Nov 18 WP AG :

* Earnings before taxes increased in the first nine months by approx. 11 pct to 6.6 million euros ($7.03 million)

* 9-month revenue 106.2 million euros versus 90.136 million euros year ago

* For the full year 2015 sees positive sales trend with a good operating result

* 9-month EBIT 7.304 million euros versus 7.043 million euros year ago