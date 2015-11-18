Nov 18 Lagardere SCA :

* World Sport Group, subsidiary at 70 pct of Lagardère Sports and Entertainment, acknowledges decision of international court of arbitration

* International court of arbitration orders reimbursement of past proceeds, related to a commercial contract with MSM Satellite (Singapore) Pte Ltd, dating back to 2009

* Relevant amount, including interests, is around 26 million euros ($27.7 million) pre-tax, accounted for in 2015 accounts of Lagardère Sports and Entertainment

* This finding will not be included in Lagardère Group`s recurring EBIT in 2015

* Does not impact growth target for 2015, which was announced on July 31

