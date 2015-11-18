Nov 18 TLG Immobilien AG :

* Successfully places 6,130,000 new shares, generating gross proceeds of about 101.8 million euros ($108.41 million)

* Placement price 16.60 euros per share

* Gross issue proceeds of about 101.8 million euros

* Issue proceeds to be used to finance acquisition of further properties in keeping with TLG Immobilien's strategy of continued growth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9391 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)