BRIEF-Gemdale Properties and Investment says contracted sales for April 2017 was RMB3.13 bln
May 8 Gemdale Properties And Investment Corp Ltd :
Nov 18 TLG Immobilien AG :
* Successfully places 6,130,000 new shares, generating gross proceeds of about 101.8 million euros ($108.41 million)
* Placement price 16.60 euros per share
* Gross issue proceeds of about 101.8 million euros
* Issue proceeds to be used to finance acquisition of further properties in keeping with TLG Immobilien's strategy of continued growth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9391 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* April operating income rmb 92.3 million