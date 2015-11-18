Nov 18 Vivanco Gruppe AG :

* Q3 operating EBITDA is 0.8 million euros, 0.4 million euros lower compared to the same period last year

* Revenue in Q3 of 19.5 million euros ($21 million) up 2.3 pct year-on-year

