Nov 18

* Plan for Betalutin targets first regulatory submission for Betalutin, initially as a 3rd line treatment for patients with follicular lymphoma (FL) in H1 2019

* Says key strategic objectives is obtaining approval for Betalutin in 3rd line FL and 2nd line FL

* Says plans to extend indications for Betalutin to include DLBCL as soon as possible

