BRIEF-Central China Securities says April net profit RMB 30.9 million
* April operating income rmb 92.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 18 Derwent London Plc
* Derwent London and Laing O'Rourke sign construction contract for Brunel Building, Paddington
* Have signed a fixed price contract for development of Brunel Building, 55-65 North Wharf road, Paddington W2 for 116.0 mln stg
* Work is due to start early next year for completion in first half of 2019. Further company coverage:
* April operating income rmb 92.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* April revenue RMB725.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: