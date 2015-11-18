Nov 18 Derwent London Plc

* Derwent London and Laing O'Rourke sign construction contract for Brunel Building, Paddington

* Have signed a fixed price contract for development of Brunel Building, 55-65 North Wharf road, Paddington W2 for 116.0 mln stg

* Work is due to start early next year for completion in first half of 2019. Further company coverage: