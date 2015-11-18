JD.com says Q1 revenue grew 41 pct, above expectations
May 8 JD.com Inc, China's second-largest e-commerce firm, said on Monday its first-quarter revenue grew 41.2 percent from a year earlier, beating analysts' expectations.
Nov 18 Net Mobile AG :
* Consolidated sales for first nine months dropped by 19.828 million euros ($21.17 million) to 95.561 million euros (Q1-Q3 2014: 115.389 million euros)
* 9-month net income improved considerably compared to same period last year to 2.081 million euros (Q1-Q3 2014: loss 1.493 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9364 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says U.S. unit plans to invest $800,000 in U.S. company Lecida Inc