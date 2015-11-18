Nov 18 Exprivia SpA :

* Presents the FY 2015 - FY 2020 industrial plan

* Plans FY 2020 revenue at 360 million euros ($383.98 million)

* Plans FY 2020 EBITDA at 44 million euros, three times the FY 2014 EBITDA

* Plans cost reduction, with an average yearly efficiency around 2 percent on production cost

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9376 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)