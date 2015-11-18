UPDATE 1-Macau monitors ATM withdrawals, raids casinos as top official visits
* Police conduct raids to "purify environment" (Adds police comment on raids)
Nov 18 Atea ASA :
* Says has been awarded a frame agreement for delivery of collaboration solutions to the public health sector in Norway
* Agreement has an estimated value of about 200 million Norwegian crowns ($23.18 million) over next 4 years
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6284 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Police conduct raids to "purify environment" (Adds police comment on raids)
* Has sold 17.5 pct of its shareholding in Appletiser South Africa (ASA) to black owned investment company African Pioneer Group (APG)