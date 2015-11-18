Nov 18 Merck Kgaa says

* Merck KGAA and Pfizer receive FDA breakthrough therapy designation for Avelumab in metastatic merkel cell carcinoma

* FDA has granted Avelumab, an investigational fully human anti-PD-L1 IgG1 monoclonal antibody, Breakthrough Therapy designation for the treatment of patients with metastatic Merkel cell carcinoma (MCC) who have progressed after at least one previous chemotherapy regimen