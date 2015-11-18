JD.com says Q1 revenue grew 41 pct, above expectations
May 8 JD.com Inc, China's second-largest e-commerce firm, said on Monday its first-quarter revenue grew 41.2 percent from a year earlier, beating analysts' expectations.
Nov 18 Talex SA :
* Total value of orders from BZ WBK SA since Oct. 26 to Nov.18 at 4.5 million zlotys ($1.1 million) net
* The order of greatest value (788,000 zlotys) is for delivery of IT solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9888 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says U.S. unit plans to invest $800,000 in U.S. company Lecida Inc