JD.com says Q1 revenue grew 41 pct, above expectations
May 8 JD.com Inc, China's second-largest e-commerce firm, said on Monday its first-quarter revenue grew 41.2 percent from a year earlier, beating analysts' expectations.
Nov 18 I3D SA :
* Issues via private placement and allots 10 series BM 2.5 bonds with total nominal value of 10,000 zlotys ($2,507) and maturity on Jan. 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9893 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 8 JD.com Inc, China's second-largest e-commerce firm, said on Monday its first-quarter revenue grew 41.2 percent from a year earlier, beating analysts' expectations.
* Says U.S. unit plans to invest $800,000 in U.S. company Lecida Inc