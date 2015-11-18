UPDATE 1-Macau monitors ATM withdrawals, raids casinos as top official visits
* Police conduct raids to "purify environment" (Adds police comment on raids)
Nov 18 Compania Vinicola del Norte de Espana SA :
* Delisting offer of 100 percent of Compania Vinicola del Norte de Espana SA, except for shares under lock-up, was accepted by 50.03 percent of shares to which it was directed or 8.6 percent of the share capital Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Police conduct raids to "purify environment" (Adds police comment on raids)
* Has sold 17.5 pct of its shareholding in Appletiser South Africa (ASA) to black owned investment company African Pioneer Group (APG)