Nov 18 Mr Price Group Ltd :

* Announced an increase in diluted headline earnings per share of 16.6 pct to 406.8 cents per share and interim dividend of 17.3 pct to 248 cents

* Total revenue for 26 weeks ended Sept. 26 grew by 9.2 pct to R9 billion with retail sales increasing by 8.6 pct

* Sales in markets outside RSA grew by 9.8 pct to R756.6 million

* 'Consumer environment could deteriorate further, we will still be up against a very challenging base in second half of year, particularly in Q3'