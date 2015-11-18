Nov 18 Barclays Plc
* Settlement with Department Of Financial Services
* Announces settlement with New York state department of
financial services regarding foreign exchange electronic trading
* DFS is imposing a civil monetary penalty of $150 million
on Barclays Bank Plc, primarily for certain internal systems and
controls failures.
* Civil penalty payable under settlement will be reflected
in Barclays' Q4 2015 results
* Barclays continues to co-operate with other ongoing
investigations and to manage related litigation risks as
previously disclosed
