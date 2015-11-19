BRIEF-Trade Desk Q1 earnings per share $0.11
* Sees fy 2017 adjusted ebitda of $78 million, revised from $72 million
Nov 19 Solocal Group SA :
* Says has begun exclusive negotiations with Wengo for the sale of Sotravo, an online quotation request specialist
* Says negotiation is part of divestment plan of unprofitable and not growing internet businesses
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sees fy 2017 adjusted ebitda of $78 million, revised from $72 million
May 11 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday: