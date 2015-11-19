Nov 19 Investec Australia Property Fund

* Reviewed interim condensed consolidated financial results for the six months ended 30 September 2015

* Interim distribution of 4.54 cpu pre WHT growth of 12.7 pct

* Full year growth guidance of 10 pct - 12 pct maintained at upper end

* Fund's portfolio consists of well located properties with a low vacancy rate of 0.7 pct