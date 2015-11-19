BRIEF-Melhus Sparebank Q1 pre-tax profit NOK 23.3 million
* Q1 PRE-TAX PROFIT NOK 23.3 MILLION VERSUS NOK 22.7 MILLION YEAR AGO
Nov 19 Investec Property Fund Ltd
* 9.1 pct dividend growth on prior year interim dividend of 59.63 cps
* Vacancy rate of 2.8 pct one of lowest in sector
* Strong base portfolio net property income growth of 8.8 pct
* Expects dividend growth on existing portfolio in line with previous guidance
* Second half dividend will, however, be impacted by dilutionary impact of Zenprop transaction. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, May 12 German container shipping firm Hapag-Lloyd reported a deeper net loss in the first quarter, citing increasing ship fuel costs and lower freight rates.