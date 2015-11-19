Nov 19 Investec Property Fund Ltd

* 9.1 pct dividend growth on prior year interim dividend of 59.63 cps

* Vacancy rate of 2.8 pct one of lowest in sector

* Strong base portfolio net property income growth of 8.8 pct

* Expects dividend growth on existing portfolio in line with previous guidance

* Second half dividend will, however, be impacted by dilutionary impact of Zenprop transaction.